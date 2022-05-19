Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome First Child A Cute Baby Boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially first time parent to a baby boy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally welcomed their first child, a baby boy to the world! TMZ confirmed that the baby boy was born on Friday, May 13, in Los Angeles.

His name and other birth information have not been revealed as yet. Still, there have been speculations that Rihanna gave birth days ago because her social media account was not active. Neither has she been seen out and out in her trendsetting pregnancy fashion.

The couple first revealed their pregnancy in January with a photoshoot as she bared her growing belly. A glowing Rihanna continued to enjoy her fashionable life and style despite being pregnant as she sported high heels and sexy outfits up to the week before her pregnancy.

On May 5, they sparked rumors that they might have gotten engaged or married over the course of the pregnancy after R9cky dropped the visuals and track for his music video D.M.B featuring Rihanna.

In the video, RiRi and Pretty Flacko appears in a scene around the 3-minute mark where Rihanna is seen wearing a bright red dress that looks like an unconventional wedding gown with a red veil as she stands next to Rocky, who is wearing a black tuxedo and white shirt with a tie.

Rocky then lifts the veil and fixes her hair before the next shot shows off their grills with his having the words “Will you marry me” while Rihanna says ‘I Do’.

Meanwhile, fans are certainly going to miss Rihanna’s bump as they had a chance to see it grow from small to full term.

Her fashions have not been a hit with many conservative people, but the singer and beauty mogul noted that “maternity wear” was not for her.

“I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

In an interview last year, Rocky also spoke about his aspirations to be a dad. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna also spoke about being a mother in an Elle interview, noting that she would be a protective mama bear.

