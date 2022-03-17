Rihanna Hints She’s Having Twins, Says She Will Be Super Protective Of Them

Is Rihanna having twins?

Fans of the pop princess reacted with excitement on Wednesday after Rihanna disclosed that she was in her third trimester and that she was going to be a protective mother with her “kids.”

The Bajan-born singer and businesswoman has been busy enjoying her pregnancy while also working and building her Fenty Beauty brand. While she’s remained private about her family life growing up, her work with her Clara Lionel Foundation with women and children has shown a side of the singer, which makes many think she’ll be a great mother.

In an interview with Elle to launch her Fenty Beauty collaboration with Ulta on Saturday (March 12), the ‘ANTI’ artist spoke about her motherhood plans.

She spoke about watching other mothers and said she likes the parenting styles of Real Housewives stars Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids,” she says.

Rihanna continued, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

When asked if she would “flip a table” over her children, the 34-year-old said, “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Some fans zeroed in on her using the word “kids” as an hint that she could be having twins. Bare in mind that Rihanna nor her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have not confirmed that they’re having twins, this is merely fans taking one word and speculating.

Being a celebrity parent is not easy with the advent of social media, as fans can go overboard and make rude comments about the children. Many new mothers like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and others have kept aspects of their parenting private to protect their children.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s baby is due soon as she says she’s in the third trimester of her pregnancy, but her looks are maintained thanks to her beauty and skincare line.

“I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” the Grammy-winning artist said.

“I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do,” she said.

Rihanna has not yet revealed the gender of her baby but confirmed that she was pregnant at the end of January.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been dating for over two years after being friends for many years. The two are rumored to be engaged and planning a wedding in Barbados after welcoming their first child together.