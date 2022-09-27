Rihanna Hits The Studio For 5th Time Ahead Of Super Bowl Gig

Rihanna has been spotted again in the studio with A$AP Rocky just days after the announcement that she would be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

Last week, the Super Bowl made the announcement with Rihanna also confirming the news with a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football. In the meantime, the mother of one has been spotted out and about as she returns to her social life. She was recently seen out in Manhattan supporting Rocky at a launch party for his whisky brand.

Months ago, she was spotted leaving some late-night studio sessions sparking hope among fans who have been waiting for new music for more than six (6) years. On at least four ocassions, she was spotted entering into a studio with A$AP Rocky in New York City where they took up residence.

Her latest studio session further fuelled calls from fans for new music. Fans expressed the desire for the singer to drop new music before her performance. New photos surfaced online showing Rihanna in all-black trousers and a black oversized puffer jacket along with a NY cap and a purple Chanel bag.

Rihanna has not spoken about her Super Bowl gig, and she has not addressed fans’ calls for new music, so for now, it’s expected that her performance might include her existing hits and may even see other faces joining her on stage for some of her hit collaborations.

In the meantime, the Fenty Beauty mogul has kept out of the public’s eye, only being spotted out during the occasional date night with Rocky, with whom she has a baby. Neither of them has confirmed the baby’s gender or name, although there are reports that she welcomed a baby boy. Fans are still waiting with bated breath for a look at the baby.

Meanwhile, fans online also chimed in on the latest studio sighting. “We are here for it! new music is on the way Navy” one Twitter user said.