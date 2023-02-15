Rihanna Says She’s Dropping New Music In 2023, Covers Vogue With Son & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has finally shared her son with the world as she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, posed for British Vogue in a new spread where she dishes on her life as a mother, artist, and partner and her future plans.

The artist shared that she never stopped recording and is hoping that her ninth studio album will be released this year.

While talking about music, the artist revealed that she never stopped recording, and she would often re-listen to an unreleased song as she tried to feel the music. She doesn’t always like the music but admitted [it’s] almost like trying to dress like you used to dress. It’s like, ‘Ew, no. I would never wear those again.”

“Your taste changes, your vibe changes,” she added.

When asked the million-dollar question whether fans will get the long-anticipated album dubbed ‘R9’, Rihanna says it could be this year, but she doesn’t make any promises, although. “I want it to be this year,” she says.

“Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

The Vogue writer points out that at the time Rihanna did the interview, there was no sign of a new pregnancy, and the artist did not seem aware that she would be expecting so soon again.

Rihanna debuted her very visible baby bump during Super Bowl LVII, five weeks after she did the Vogue interview.

The artist later confirmed that she was pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child.

Now that that event has cropped up, it’s unclear if Rihanna’s priorities have changed and if she can finish the album. In her Vogue interview, Rihanna, however, shares that she misses the music scene especially creating visual content.

“I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking,” she said.

In the meantime, Rihanna also dished on her first few days being a mother noting that the event was life-changing for her and her mindset.

“It’s this knowing that you can do anything,” she explains, “even things that seem the craziest, like, ‘I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum?’” “What the heck am I thinking? But you’re geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of ‘Nothing is impossible.’” She said.

While unaware she was pregnant again, Rihanna also shared that she wanted to have more children, although she did gawk at her own statement in 2020 that she wanted three or four children.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open,” she says. “Girl, boy. Whatever,” the artist said.