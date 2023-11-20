Rihanna, Usain Bolt & A$AP Rocky Makes A “Caribbean Link Up” At Puma x Formula 1 Event

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky popped up to support the Puma x F1 Collection launch in Las Vegas at the much-anticipated Formula 1 races in Las Vegas over the weekend and they were spotted sharing lenses with Puma ambassador Usain Bolt.

Usain Bolt is the co-owner of WYLDE Esports, and he has been one of the longest-contracted PUMA ambassadors since signing with the athletic brand in 2003. Bolt shared photos of him posing for a photo with Rihanna and Rocky. “Caribbean link up,” he captioned the photo of Rihanna sandwiched between him and Rocky.

The former Olympic champion also posted a video showing him alongside the Puma pit crew as they worked to get the race car back on the track.

In the meantime, Rihanna and Rocky’s surprise appearance grabbed the attention of media and fans as the pair popped out in matching leather outfits from the new Puma X Formula 1 collection, which sees Rocky named as creative director.

Rocky and Rihanna attended the collection launch and then headed to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

In a sweet video shared online, Rocky reacted to Rihanna’s voice while he was doing an interview. Rocky was seen answering a question but stopped mid-sentence as Rihanna’s laugh sounded like she was crying.

“What the f**k was that?” the rapper asked as he looked around out of concern for the mother of his two children.

In the meantime, Rihanna appeared stylish, sporting a long patchwork leather coat and blonde highlights in her hair that was swept up into a bun.

As for Rocky, he had on a black hat emblazoned with the words Allah and wore a grey leather shirt with a neon inside shirt, neon Puma gloves, and matching neon yellow Puma shoes. Both were hand in hand as they arrived at the event and were spotted together greeting others and settling in to watch the races.

At the Formula 1 event, Usain Bolt also shared a clip of himself being a part of the pit crew and another video where he was greeted by Lewis Hamilton.