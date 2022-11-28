RiRi, A$AP pop up at an ‘iconic’ Imagine; Bounty was absent Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbadian superstar, Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky were among the many that descended upon the Kensington Oval for what was promised to be a battle royale between Beenie Man and Bounty Killa.

Imagine Weekend was set to kick off a real life version of the ‘Iconic’ Versuz battle. However, much to the disappointment of the crowd Bounty Killa was a no show.

Imagine Weekend released an official statement that the Bulletproof Skin singer was unable to go on “due to circumstances beyond his or our control”.

But Beenie Man who arrived in the island after midnight did not disappoint those who came for the King of the Dancehall.

Beenie Man, who was seen sporting crutches backstage said on his Instagram that he fractured his foot.

After his performance, the Sim Simma singer was photographed with Barbados Grammy award-winner and new mom Rihanna as well as A$AP Rocky.

This is one of the first public appearances of Rihanna on the island since giving birth to her son. She was seen sporting faux locs and a sultry red mini dress.

