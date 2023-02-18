Road Closure – Mont Toute Top Road, St. George

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Road Closure – Mont Toute Top Road, St. George
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby reminds the general public that the Top Road at Mont Toute, St. George is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic to facilitate the construction of retaining walls and pavements.

This closure took effect from January 26th 2023 and will remain in effect until April 21st, 2023.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.

See also

 

NewsAmericasNow.com