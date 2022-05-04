Rod Wave Released From Jail In Florida On Bond

Detention records show that rapper Rod Wave has been released. He was arrested during the late hours of May 2 for battery by strangulation and was held until 10:42 PM on May 3.

There are no details as to the battery charge, but the rapper is awaiting trial, and documents on his arrest show. There are claims on social media that the victim in the incident is a woman.

A mugshot has also been released showing the rapper wearing an orange jumpsuit. He nor his team has addressed the recent incident or his arrest, which follows a string of legal woes for the 24-year-old singer.

On May 2, his arrest record began circulating, showing that he was arrested for battery by strangulation on Sunday night and taken into custody by St. Petersburg police in Florida in the early hours of May 2.

No detail has been released about his arrest or who the victim was. On Sunday, he shared a selfie video with bright blue lights from a police vehicle flashing. In the video, he also shakes his head and says, “this is lame, this is why I don’t even come here.”

Rod Wave’s real name is Marcell Rodarius Green, and he is known not only for his amazing melodic voice but also for a string of run-ins with the law before his career unfolded.

In 2017, he was arrested for felony possession of a weapon on school property. He was just 18 years old and was released on his own recognizance. He was also arrested a year later for carrying a concealed weapon but released without having to pay bail.

Rod Wave sparked concern in 2021 for a song he released which sounded as if he was planning to commit suicide. He, however, debunked the concerns and noted that he was not thinking of harming himself despite deleting his social media accounts which led people to raise the alarm.

He is best known for his hard-hitting “Close Enough To Hurt” track which drew fans into him for the lyrical content many can relate to.