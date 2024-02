The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

The Government of Romania through the Romanian State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering undergraduate and post graduate level scholarships for individuals to study in Romania for the academic year 2024 to 2025.

This scholarship is open to applicants in all fields of study except medicine, dental medicine, and pharmacy.

PRESS-RELEASE-Romania-Scholarship-Announcement-2024