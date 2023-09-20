Rotary Prepares to Bring the Magic of Christmas Once More for Carols by Candlelight 2023

With the summer holidays behind us, many are now looking forward to the Christmas season.

In what has now become a tradition, the Rotary Club of Grenada’s signature event, Carols by Candlelight officially signals the start of the Christmas season for Grenada. The Club recently announced that this year’s event will be held on Sunday 3rd December 2023 at the Quarantine Point Recreational Park.

Public Image Director, Marielle Alexander, expressed their excitement at commencing planning for this year’s event earlier and the new and improved attractions that patrons can look forward to.

“Despite it being a late decision, the Club was determined to host the event last year after a 2 year break due to Covid. It was wonderful and we are thankful for the great support received. This year, we intend to make the event even grander to ensure a truly magical experience in line with this year’s theme ‘The Magic of Christmas’”, she stated.

Event patrons can expect the usual main attractions such as the Grand holiday concert featuring Grenada’s top talent and performers; Meteor tunnel of lights; Garden of Lights; Snow Zone; Bonfire, kids’ playground, specialty food, boutique pop up stores and so many more.

In the lead up to the main event, the Rotary Club encourages patrons to follow their Carols by Candlelight page for current information, as well as updates on the new attractions the Club will bring this season and giveaways.

Carols by Candlelight is the main fundraising event of the Rotary Club of Grenada, which benefits several community projects across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.