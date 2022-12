– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Pierre is working to continuously improve the operational and tactical capacity of the RSLPF to enhance crime fighting strategies, promote intelligence driven policing and ensure law and order prevails in Saint Lucia.

On December 5, 2022, the RSLPF were provided with two additional patrol vehicles.

More in this report from Rehani Isidore:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

