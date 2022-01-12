Russia and NATO meet for make-or-break talks on Ukraine crisis

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Representatives from Russia and NATO are meeting in Brussels on Wednesday for high-stakes talks aimed at defusing growing tensions over Russia’s military buildup near the Ukraine border.

The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) comes as the two sides are stuck in deadlock, with fears mounting that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine.

Moscow has dismissed such claims. However, Russia has been amassing as many as 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian frontier, and on the eve of the talks, the military began live-fire drills in regions close to the border.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, arrive at the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022.

The United States, NATO and their allies are pushing Russia to de-escalate the situation. Moscow has demanded security guarantees from the US and NATO, including a binding pledge that NATO won’t expand further east and will not allow Ukraine to join the military alliance — something NATO is not willing to do.

“At this point, let me be very, very clear — no one is suggesting that we alter NATO policy on enlargement,” US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told CNN on Tuesday.

