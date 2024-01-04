Rvssian Debuts Nigy Boy’s ‘Continent Video’ On ‘Dutty Money Riddim’

Rvssian has released his newest track on the Dutty Money Riddim, and fans are obsessed with its latest feature, Nigy Boy.

Since the re-release of Rvssian’s archived masterpieces Go Go Club Riddim and Dutty Money Riddim, fans have been advocating for their favorite acts to get a taste. The latter, which had its re-debut in recent weeks, has already seen releases by dancehall artists Valiant, Brysco, and Kraff. Now, Rvssian has gone against the grain to feature an up-and-coming artist on the iconic dancehall instrumental.

When Rvssian asked fans to drop which artists they wanted to hear on Dutty Money Riddim, many championed for an unknown to get the opportunity to shine rather than the usual suspects. Some aspiring acts also took to social media to share their original songs written to the instrumental and this included a viral social media video by visually impaired US-based Jamaican singer-songwriter Nigy Boy.

On Wednesday (January 3), Rvssian surprised everyone with the official track and accompanying visuals for Nigy Boy’s track “Continent,” and fans have been running it up. Over on Instagram, where Rvssian made the official announcement, fans and artists alike have been saluting the track with tons of fire emojis, calling it a certified hit. “My fav song!” Jada Kingdom wrote. The track also received plenty high praise from Shaggy, Kemar Highcon, Dovey Magnum, Tarrus Riley, and more.

“Jamaican ray [Charles]. Cleanest song. Best one. This classic. Big markets for this one,” one popular comment read. “The best song to enter the chat,” another dancehall fan commented. Others were in agreement chiming, “Dis song is a international hit” and “Clean appealing content. Best song on the riddim.”

One fan likened the caliber of what’s poised to be Nigy Boy’s breakout hit to a Tarrus Riley ballad. “Tarrus Riley woulda want da song ya,” they wrote.

Many fans also praised Rvssian for the shrewd decision to bring the artist on board. “HISTORY. Our Jamaican Stevie Wonder.. The song bad, big up yourself @rvssian for this love it,” one social media user wrote. “Have to rate @rvssian for this,” another chimed.

Over on YouTube, the comments are rolling in fast, with a majority of fans acknowledging the track’s lack of profanity and limitless potential in the international market. “A song with substance, no profanity, no nudity, no alcohol & no guns. Just raw talent,” wrote one listener.

“No nastiness or gimmicks. Clean lyrics and real talent. Best song,” another scribed. One fan found renewed hope in dancehall music as a whole, writing, “A breath of fresh air. There is still hope in dancehall.”

Nigy Boy, whose real name is Nigel Hector, took to the comments himself under Rvssian’s Instagram post, where he said, “Let the conquest begin! Respect always and forever my bro @rvssian.”

The singer, who has been making music for years now, released his debut single “You and I” in October 2021. He has worked with dancehall artists like Mr. Vegas and shared stages with the likes of Stone Bwoy, Dexta Daps, Capleton, and more. Also in 2021, Nigy Boy was featured on Onstage, where he interviewed with Winford Williams and gave a moving performance at the end of the show.

In December 2021, the singer who said he wanted to venture into R&B music also got a co-sign from the R&B king himself, Chris Brown, who reshared a number of Nigy’s singing videos on Instagram, including a cover of his own popular hit “Go Crazy” featuring Young Thug. “Brother super raw,” Chris Brown captioned the clip at the time with a series of fire emojis, tagging Nigy Boy.

Could we be witnessing Nigy Boy’s big break after years of him getting mere samples of the spotlight? If dancehall fans have anything to say about it, it looks like Nigy Boy will finally break into the local market this year, and hopefully, an international break will follow. This track is no doubt about to become a mainstay on Jamaican radio.