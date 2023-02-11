Sagicor employee charged for fraud Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-six-year-old Tishan Samuels, a Client Care Officer at Sagicor, was arrested and charged by fraud squad detectives on Thursday, February 09, for the offenses of larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud and access with the intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offense.

Reports are that between July and August of 2022, Samuels allegedly conspired with other persons to defraud the bank of just over $65 million. She was offered bail with surety in the sum of $1 million.

Samuels is to appear before the Corporate Area Criminal Court on Tuesday, February 21.

NewsAmericasNow.com