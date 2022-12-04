Saint Lucia Appoints CARICOM Youth Ambassadors – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Cabinet by Conclusion No. 754 of 2022 endorsed the recommendations from the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports for the following young persons from various districts on the island to serve as new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs):

Melanie Lubin: Female Ambassador – Micoud

Joel Jean-Charles: Male Ambassador- Anse la Raye

Shelly Desir: Deputy Female Ambassador – Dennery

Alens Plante: Deputy Male Ambassador – Castries

The role of the Ambassadors are to:

Educate the youth about regional issues and empower them to take advantage and contribute to opportunities under the Caribbean Community’s Programmes;

Advocate for the rights of young people and for the development and implementation of sustainable national and regional policies and programmes;

Integrate youth perspectives and encourage youth participation in the Caribbean Community’s broader social and economic development systems; and

Promote Caribbean identity and citizenship among young people.

The CYAs are expected to serve as a positive representative for the country at the local, regional and international levels. In addition, they must comply with the guidelines as stipulated in the CYA Program Operations Manual which is attached.

The tenure of the CYAs is from November 1st, 2022 to July 31, 2024, and is subjected to annual performance reviews.

The appointment of a CYA may be terminated at any time there is failure to meet the principles and guidelines set by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports or the CARICOM Secretariat.

The Minister stated ‘I would express my gratitude to the outgoing CARICOM Youth Ambassadors; Raejean Montoute and Yakub Nestor for their representation, service and contribution toward youth development during their tenure and look forward to working with the incoming Ambassadors as we continue to advance the youth development and sports agenda’.

SOURCE: Ministry of Youth Development and Sports. Headline photo: (L to R) Joel Jean-Charles, Melanie Lubin, Alens Plante & Shelly Desir.

