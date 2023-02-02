Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Leads Sales Mission To Guyana – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is leading a February 1-6, 2023 sales mission to Guyana in preparation for the inaugural flight with British Airways on March 27, 2023.

The mission aims to tap into the vastly expanding Guyana market to promote Saint Lucia’s tourism and attract more visitors.

The mission is led by Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and includes representatives and service providers of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association.

The mission will partner with the Guyana Tourism Board to help promote the flight and its advantages to potential travellers from Guyana and aims to increase air connectivity between Saint Lucia and Guyana, with the goal of stimulating the tourism sector on both sides.

– Advertisement –

The mission will include meetings with stakeholders in the tourism industry, diaspora leaders, marketing activities, and promotional activities including a showcase at Giftland Mall on Saturday February 4, 2023.

This forms part of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s strategy to increase tourism in the Caribbean region and to promote Saint Lucia as a preferred tourist destination.

We recognize this as an opportune time for our islands to capitalize on the twice weekly service from London’s Gatwick International Airport to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana, via Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority/SLT

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com