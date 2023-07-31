SALE OF PLANTS FOR THE 2023 PLANT DISTRIBUTION SEASON

ST. GEORGE’S GRENADA – The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries, and Cooperatives announces that the 2023 Plant Distribution Season commenced on Thursday, July 27th.

Below are the details pertaining to the sale of plants:

Farmers who have submitted applications can start purchasing plants from Monday, 31st July.Farmers with approved applications will receive calls inviting them to visit the stations and buy plants during the first week of sale (July 31st – August 4th). The sales will run from 8 am to 1 pm daily.For the sale of cocoa and nutmeg, approval from GCA and GCNA extension officers is required.The general public will be able to purchase plants starting from 7th August.

Plant sales will continue at all stations from July 31st until supplies last, however, payments for plants can only be made at Ashenden, Boulogne, and Maran stations on specific days as follows:

Ashenden Station: July 31st – August 4th, and subsequently on Thursdays only.Maran Station: July 31st – August 4th only.Boulogne Station: July 31st – August 4th only.

Payments for plants from Ashenden, Maran, and Boulogne on days not listed above should be made at the Inland Revenue Department or the nearest revenue office. Prior to making payments outside of the station, farmers must confirm plant availability by contacting the respective stations.