Sandals Foundation Educates and Empowers the Next Generation of Environmental Stewards During World Oceans Day Celebrations

Pink Gin Beach, Grenada —With a commitment to protecting the Caribbean’s breathtaking natural resources and the unique ecosystems that support their health, the Sandals Foundation engaged schools across the Caribbean in commemoration of World Oceans Day to help students develop an appreciation for the biodiversity of the aquatic space.

“Environmental education is a big part of what we do at the Sandals Foundation because informed people can make better decisions,” said Georgia Scarlett, the Sandals Foundation’s Environmental Projects Coordinator.

“In keeping with this year’s theme for World Oceans Day which speaks to the need for us to conserve our wonderful marine resources for future generation it was important for us to engage children across the region through environmental education sessions. By empowering children to take action for environmental protection, we are creating a strong platform for the sustained protection of our region’s natural resources,” she added.

Across the islands of The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Grenada, teams of Sandals Foundation Ambassadors with the use of marine-focused worksheets, story books and other fun learning materials, engaged students on a cross section of topics including plastic pollution, overfishing, marine sanctuary management, as well as biodiversity and coral health and function.

Alfia Munro (Environment, Health & Safety Manager- Sandals Grenada) is eager to begin a lesson on Coral Reefs at Blessed Sacrament RC School

Henva Simeon, Principal of Blessed Sacrament RC School in Grenada, was elated to have the Sandals Foundation ambassadors engage students in this manner. “The Sandals Foundation Ambassadors, no strangers to our school, gave a coral reef lesson which proved to be a valuable refresher for the children as we all encourage them to be more aware of the effect of our actions on the natural environment,” she added.

Jermain Thompson, Scuba Instructor, and Sandals Foundation volunteer described the day’s proceedings as a success noting, “I was wowed by the students interest in Scuba Diving, this kind of curiosity and thirst for knowledge is what can carry them through and enlighten them further in understanding how our lives and our marine resources are interdependent and connected.”

Over the years, the Sandals Foundation has led and supported numerous initiatives geared towards increasing environmental education in schools and communities across the region. The Grenada Fund for Conservation (GFC), with funding from Sandals Foundation has hosted student environmental summer camps and community workshops. Some of their most recent activities include information sessions at St. George’s Anglican Senior School and St. Louis RC Girls School, and a Coastal Clean Up with Presentation Brothers College (PBC) Sea Scouts Troop at Simon Beach where over 320lbs of litter was removed.

Presentation Brothers College (PBC) Sea Scouts Troop weigh and profile litter collected at Simon Beach at their most recent coastal clean-up.