Sapphire Alexander Raeburn won and Ahron Paul placed second in the Keke and Me Reading & Poetry Competition of the Reading with Bella Company (RWB), publisher of the Keke the Caribbean Kid Book Series.
Grenada to become part of interCaribbean destinations from 1 August
Mon Jul 20 , 2020
Sapphire Alexander Raeburn wins Keke & Me Reading and Poetry Competition
