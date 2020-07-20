Next Post

Grenada to become part of interCaribbean destinations from 1 August

Mon Jul 20 , 2020
Using Barbados as its connecting hub, interCaribbean Airways as of 1 August 2020 will commence serving the Eastern Caribbean with flights to Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

