Saudi Arabia seizes record 47 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour shipment

Abu Dhabi (CNN)Authorities in Saudi Arabia have confiscated 47 million amphetamine pills which were hidden in a flour shipment, in an operation described as the biggest one-time drug smuggling attempt in terms of narcotics seized.

The pills were confiscated at a warehouse after arriving through the dry port of the capital Riyadh, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of smuggling the drugs, according to a spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).

The ministry said the seizure was the biggest one-time drug smuggling attempt in terms of narcotics seized.

Saudi’s GDNC tracked the shipment and raided the warehouse, arresting six Syrian and two Pakistani nationals on suspicion of smuggling the drugs.

“The suspects were arrested and faced legal measures and were referred to the public prosecution,” the statement said.

