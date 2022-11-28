Sean Paul helps kick off ski season in the Austrian mountains Loop Jamaica

Sean Paul helps kick off ski-season in Ischgl with a mountain top performance (Credit: AP)

Sean Paul has been experiencing life in the sub-zero temperatures of the Austrian mountains.

The Jamaican recording artiste was at the ski resort of Ischgl on Saturday (November 26) for a special one-off performance, to help launch the skiing season.

Sean Paul said the concert, which had an audience of 13,000, was a “welcome challenge”.

“I’ve done performances in wintertime before. It was always very exciting. Especially for me or the whole team you know, the band, being from Jamaica, not used to these temperatures.”

“You hear about this side of the world a lot and you wonder how could people live there. And I guess with a lot of cups of cocoa and coffee in the morning — which is what I did this morning as well — it helps,” the entertainer said.

Watch the full video by The Associated Press.

