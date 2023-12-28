Search Continues for Men Missing at Sea

The Royal Grenada Police Force assures the nation that the search continues for Mr. Shon Lewis and Mr. Chris Hamilton alias, “Coolie” both of Soubise, St. Andrew. On December 12th, 2023, sometime after 9:00 a.m. both men left Soubise, St. Andrew on a fishing expedition in a small blue fishing vessel named “Up Top”. They have not returned since.

Shon Lewis is 22 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches in height, slim built and brown in complexion with a cornrow hairstyle. Chris Hamilton is approximately 25 years old, slim built, brown in complexion with Indian hair.

The Grenada Coast Guard and local fishermen have been conducting searches at sea. Other members of the RGPF have also been conducting searches as part of the investigation into this matter. We have contacted the Regional Security Services (RSS) for assistance. In addition, we have solicited assistance directly from the following countries: Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Puerto Rico. They all committed to assisting with the search. An international bulletin was also sent out to all ships and aircrafts transversing the region.

Trinadad and Tobago informed that they have already conducted a fly over with their aircraft.

Anyone seeing or have any information which can assist in locating the missing men are kindly asked to contact Grenada Coast Guard – 444 1931 or 459 2385, Grenville Police Station – 442 7224, Police Hotline – 444 1958, police emergency 911 or the nearest police station.