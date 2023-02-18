Search on for schoolgirl last seen at gas station in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jassine Danville, a student of Naggo Head in St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, February 17.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Greater Portmore police are that about 3:30pm, Jassine was last seen in Gregory Park at a gas station wearing her school uniform – a light blue tunic, white blouse, a pair of blue socks and black shoes.

All efforts to locate her have proven futile, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jassine Danville is asked to contact the Greater Portmore police at 876-989-8422, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com