Senior Women’s National Team Embarks on Historic Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Journey

St. George’s – The excitement is building as Grenada’s Senior Women’s National Team prepares for their first encounter in the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup. The team left the island early this morning, setting their sights on victory, ahead of their opening match against the Bahamas.

Scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the highly anticipated showdown will take place at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in the Bahamas. The action will then return to Grenada, where the team will face the Bahamas in the return leg on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 4:00 PM, at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

Match Schedule: The Bahamas vs Grenada: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Thomas A Robinson Stadium, 7:00 PM Grenada vs The Bahamas: Sunday, September 24, 2023, Kirani James Athletics Stadium, 4:00 PM Grenada vs US Virgin Islands: Monday, October 25, 2023 US Virgin Islands vs Grenada: Sunday, December 3, 2023

The Senior Women’s National Team has diligently prepared for this tournament, undergoing months of rigorous training under the guidance of Head Coach Jake Rennie. Coach Rennie expressed his confidence in the team’s progress, stating, “The team has been working hard, and I am satisfied that we have a solid squad that has steadily improved. I believe we are in a favorable group in which we can do well.”

The Grenada Senior Women’s National Team (23 players) and Staff: Players:

Given NamesLast NameClubPositionTreasherValcinUnattachedStriker/MidfielderAmeliaBubbQueen’s Park RangersMidfielderKarletteDanielParadise FCIMidfielderRonnielliaBubbParadise FCIStriker/Left BackRoneishaFrankFC CamerhogneStriker/MidfielderSummaGeorgeParadise FCIMidfielderKristalJulienBoca JuniorsMidfielderCassimaLangaigneSt.Andrew’s VanguardsMidfielder (left)CarenaNoelBoca JuniorsLeft BackCassieRennieParadise FCIMidfielderCardishaRennieParadise FCIMidfielderKimelRobertsonQueen’s Park RangersMidfielderKindaLambertQueen’s Park RangersGoalkeeperSabrinaRennieParadise FCIGoalkeeperTrishannaStephenQueen’s Park RangersMidfielder (right)KeonaSalandyFC CamerhogneGoalkeeperRachaelNoelQueen’s Park RangersRight BackAbigailWilliamsSt.Andrew’s VanguardsStriker/MidfielderNiaFleming-ThompsonVaughan Soccer ClubStrikerGraceJohnAylesford Football ClubStrikerMaliaRamdhannyUCCS Women’s SoccerCentre BackErinSylvesterLewis and Clark CollegeCentre BackJudyMc IntoshOtero College Women’s SoccerCentre Back

Coaching Staff:

NamePositionJake RennieHead CoachLottie CatoAssistant CoachRandy BocaAssistant CoachDenrol JulesGoalkeeper CoachSherry Ann BainEquipment ManagerLeon CallisteTrainerAdeltrude GriffithPhysiotherapistBevin StanislausTeam ManagerCazirah ThomasHead of Delegation

In what promises to be a thrilling home match, ticket prices have been set at $20 for adults and $10 for children, making it an accessible event for fans of all ages.

