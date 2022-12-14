Services Temporarily Suspended At Babonneau Wellness Centre – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs regretfully informs of the complete suspension of services at the Babonneau Wellness Center as of Wednesday 14 December 2022.

The suspension of services is expected to last for a period of two days.

In the interim, individuals seeking Healthcare services can do so at any of the Health Facilities within the region.

Healthcare services will be relocated as follows:

On Thursday 15 December, 2022 Antenatal/Postnatal and Cancer screening will be held at La Guerre Wellness Centre.

On Friday 16 December, 2022 Medical clinic and Pharmacy services will be at Fond Assau Wellness Centre.

Child Health Assessment will be held at La Guerre Wellness Centre.

And on Saturday 17 December, 2022 dressings and walk-ins will be held at La Guerre Wellness Centre.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs kindly solicits the cooperation of the public during this period, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –