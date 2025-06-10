Patrice denied the right to practice as a lawyer High court ruling on breach of loan agreement New information surfaces – Linking Laura Trevelyan ancestors to trafficking Hundreds of enslaved Africans to Grenada in the 18th century Emmalin Pierre: NDC planning to steal the next election Work in progress in St Andrew North-west Gov’t sets up committee to look at burial grounds
World News

Several people killed in school shooting in Austria 

10 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

DEVELOPING STORY,

Several people have been killed in a suspected shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to media reports.

Police said on Tuesday morning that they had deployed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse school after shots were reported.

They reported that they have secured the premises.

“No further danger is expected”, the police said in a post on X. 

The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify the number. Austrian media suggested at least eight people were killed.

INTERACTIVE-Austria-map-school-shooting-1749549340
(Al Jazeera)

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, according to the Austria Press Agency.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that shots were first heard in the facility starting around 10am (8:00 GMT), with the attack taking place in two classrooms.

The media described the attack as one of the country’s worst-ever mass shootings.

Austria’s second-biggest city Graz is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 inhabitants.

More to come…

 

Support us

Related News

25 May 2025

US citizen charged with trying to attack US embassy branch in Tel Aviv 

21 May 2025

What is the Golden Dome defence system Trump announced? 

03 June 2025

US to reduce military presence in Syria, keeping only one base operational 

28 May 2025

‘Not aid, but humiliation’: A desperate search for food in Gaza 