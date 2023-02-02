Several training opportunities for Vincentians being worked on for this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Canada Fitz Huggins said he is working on a number of training opportunities for Vincentians this year.

Huggins, who was speaking on NBC Radio earlier this week said he is looking for opportunities in the areas of maritime, technical and vocational education and agriculture to benefit the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/TRAINING-OPPORTUNITIES.mp3

Consul General Huggins said he will also continue his work to build community relationships and to promote St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/COMMUNITY-RELATIONSHIPS.mp3

He said this year is going to be a packed year for him and his office as they work on these initiatives which he said will significantly improve the lives of Vincentians.

