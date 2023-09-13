SGU MOURNS PASSING OF A STUDENT

TRUE BLUE, Grenada —

It is with profound sadness that St. George’s University (SGU) announces the devastating news of the passing of Liam Fisher, a term 2 School of Medicine student, who had been reported missing on the night of Monday, September 11, 2023.

Out of respect for the privacy of the student’s immediate family, we are not releasing further information at this time.

SGU extends its deep gratitude to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) for their exemplary leadership in conducting the search and investigation, in close collaboration with the Department of Public Safety (DPS). We are equally appreciative of the unwavering dedication shown by our students, faculty, and staff volunteers, along with the invaluable support provided by the Grenada Hash House Harriers and the local community members.

SGU is offering support and counseling services to all members of the campus community who may have been affected by this tragic event.

Our sincerest condolences go out to Liam’s family, friends, teachers, and classmates as they navigate this challenging period. Please remember this student and their family in your thoughts and prayers.

