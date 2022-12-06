Shaunelle Mckenzie crowned Queen of Calypso

Black Immigrant Daily News

Shaunelle Mckenzie was crowned Queen of Calypso at the Russell’s Auditorium on Saturday night.

The Queen of Calyspo competition saw a total of ten female calypsonians competing for the title.

During an interview with NBC news following the competition, Ms. Mckenzie encouraged young people to always persevere as it is the key to achieving ones goal.

There was a tie for second place between Joanna Christopher-Joseph and Cecile “Lil bit” King.

The other competitors were Cleo “Cleopatra” Hendrickson, Colette “Colette shun” Myers, Shena Collis, Phylicia “Nubian Empress” Alexander, Marvo O’brien-Morgan”, Samantha Martin, and Georgietha “Selena” Nanton.

