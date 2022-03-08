Shenseea Creates Billboard History With 21 Savage-Assisted “R U That”

Shenseea put her name in another hostoric moment among Jamaican artistes.

Her song “R U That” featuring 21 Savage is making huge strides ahead of the artiste’s highly anticipated full-length album, Alpha.

The R&B track, the second single from her upcoming album, landed on four charts in recent weeks, making her the first Jamaican female to enter four charts simultaneously as a lead artiste. “R U That” debuted at number 25 on the Rap Airplay chart, Number 34 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, Number 36 on the Rhythmic Airplay Top 40 chart, and Number 37 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

The single, which was released on February 15, lived up to expectations to make waves, like much of the work produced by Dr. Luke. The American producer has worked with many established pop stars such as Trey Songz, Katy Perry, Kesha, and Doja Cat.

Shenseea has been making her mark on the international scene, rubbing shoulders with several American music acts. The “Trending Gyal” artiste was named MTV Push Artiste for March 2022 and has been enjoying an immense boost from collaborators Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, and 21 Savage in recent times.

Shenseea’s inclusion on Kanye West’s “Donda” album landed her on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, creating another historic moment for the Jamaican star. At that time, Shenseea became the first Jamaican woman to have charted in 17 years.

The January 21 released “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion also jolted the singer forward on her journey when it peaked at Number 20 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, Number 23 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart, and Number 14 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

Now, “R U That” is also working its way up and pushing her to international success. In an interview on Power 106 last week, Shenseea disclosed that landing a collab with 21 Savage was not very hard, as the “Bank Account” rapper had immediately accepted her offer to join forces.

“I was like yo I feel like 21 would be the best person for it and I sent it to him and then he was like yo ‘this is a hit’ and now we’re about to shoot the video,” she said. She did not disclose when the music video would be dropping, but her debut album should be hitting the airwaves on March 11 via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records.

The Dancehall deejay, who had indicated her intentions to transition into pop, had stressed that the album is “not a Dancehall album,” and promised evidence of her evolution as a Dancehall star would be reflected in her work.

Along with “R U That,” the album will include “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Deserve It”, and her 2019 hit single “Blessed” featuring Tyga. The album will also feature a second collaboration with Tyga and a new track with Offset. Dancehall greats Sean Paul and Beenie Man will also add their unique sound to the project.