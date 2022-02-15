Shenseea Reacts To London On Da Track Dating Rumors, Shares Valentine’s Day Gifts

Shenseea reacts to new speculations that she and producer London On Da Track are dating.

The Jamaican singer attended the 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday with her rumored boyfriend, London On Da Track, and other members of the SALXO team, including Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The XO team bought seats for an entire section where the jumbotron camera was also able to pick them up.

On Monday, videos and photos surfaced showing Shenseea and London On Da Track holding hands and thus fueling more dating rumors. It seems there were enough reactions to prompt the dancehall artist to respond.

“Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho,” she commented on a photo of them holding hands posted by TSR.

This is the first time that she is directly responding to the rumors which started last year when they were spotted candle shopping at the mall. Over the holidays, London On Da Track was also spotted in Jamaica vacationing, but he was never photographed with Shenseea.

It appears their budding romance is kicking in overdrive with Shenseea posting her Valentine’s Day gifts from her boo, including Chanel, and endless amounts of candles, red balloons, and red roses. “Love it here,” she wrote.

Her former manager, Romeich Major, commented on the post some fire emojis. That was enough to draw some fans to his comment since they were previously rumored to be an item.

On the musical front, Shenseea has a new song out with 21 Savage titled, “R U That,” which arrived on the heels of her collaboration “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion. Her impressive run in dancehall last year is spilling over into this year as she looks to push more international.

Meanwhile, Shenseea continues to break records and win hearts with her latest win for the LiveXLive Breakout star award. This award comes after Shenseea made history, winning the MOBO award for Best Reggae Act on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

LiveXLive Breakout Awards was presented by Hyundai and hosted by American writer, comedian, and actress Fortune Feimster on December 19, 2021. The Live award show also featured the internet’s most famous stars such as TikTok persona Michael Le, Coming 2 America’s Bella Murphy, and rapper & singer, Bryce Vine. Not to mention the awardees of the night included pop singer Britney Spears, Saweetie, Jax, and country singer Carly Pearce.

The “Run Run” singer was awarded the Globetrotter Breakout Award presented by 17-year-old TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez. Shenseea accepted the award through a short clip noting, “This is just the beginning.”

LiveXLive is a music streaming platform that often combines video with audio to create a new experience for listeners. With streaming apps, radio stations, and websites, artistes can showcase their work for listeners in the United States and Canada to get access.

The Jamaican dancehall artiste was also recently nominated for a Grammy for her collaboration on Kanye West’s album, “Donda,” with Roddy Rich for the songs “Pure Souls” and “Ok Ok Pt 2”. She was also the first female artist to win the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award for Best Reggae Award since it was first established in 1996. She was also named as the first female dancehall artiste to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 17 years. She recently did a series of Pandora ads with well-known American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled. Shenseea is also slated to release her first studio album in early 2022.