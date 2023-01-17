Shenseea Sends Message To Her Opps In Full Grey Fit At Clippers Game

Shenseea had heads turning on Sunday night while out with members of her team at the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets basketball game held at the Crypto Arena in California.

The rising hip-hop artist might have been trying to be inconspicuous, but her bright Balenciaga head-to-toe outfit and sunglasses did cause her to stand out. Shenseea was first spotted on the basketball camera looking sleek and unbothered as she coyly smiled at the camera.

Shenseea stunned in a stylish futuristic silver puffer jacket with matching silver tights, black leather booths, and a matching black handbag. She was also iced out with a large Cuban link necklace with a huge dragon pendant dripping in diamonds.

Shenseea was spotted being alert and following the game while sitting courtside next to A&R manager Donny “Dizzy Clean Face” Flores, who also matched her fly with his black leather pants accessorized by jewelry and a bright orange paisley coat.

Dizzy shared a video of the game host shouting Shenseea. “let’s welcome singer/songwriter Shenseea! Welcome to the game,” the sports commentator said.

Shenseea was styled by designer Kris Fe whose fashion house Entire Studios provided the jacket she was wearing, while her inside bodysuit was from Kim Kardashian’s Skims. Her hair which was snatched into a high-pony tail, also featured bedazzles created by celebrity stylist K. Wolfe.

The artist dropped a few snaps on her Instagram where she looked intensely at the camera over the top of her glasses.

She also had an interesting caption for the images. “Some people believe that because you come in peace, you aren’t prepared for war,” she wrote while seemingly sending a message to her opps.

Shenseea has been slowly making a stir in the Hollywood community as several noted hip-hop figures commented on her photos. “No Kap,” DC Youngfly wrote.

Trina, Mellow Rackz, Mss Banks, and Romeich Major are just a few of the many people who complimented the artist on her look.