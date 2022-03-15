Shenseea Turn Heads With London On Da Track At Album Release Party In Jamaica

Shenseea popped up at her album release party in Kingston with her rumored boyfriend, London On Da Track, by her side.

The Alpha singer looked stunning as she made her way into Romeich Entertainment headquarters in Kingston for the Jamaica leg of her album release party series. So far, she has hosted parties in New York and Miami over the weekend, pulling out celebrities like Busta Rhymes, BIA, Diddy, Ding Ding, Romeich Major, Mary J. Blige, Trina, and her manager SAL.

But tonight is the main event in her native Kingston, as she seeks to solidify her dominance in the dancehall genre right now. Fans couldn’t help but quickly notice that London On Da Track was right behind her walking into the venue.

Last week, Shenseea told The Breakfast Club that she and London work together well, and there isn’t anything more to it.

“You know London is on my team right?” Shenseea said. “London is a cool dude to me, we’ve been working together, we’ve been making music and nobody and when I say nonody, I mean nobody knows who I’m dating publicly.”

Nevertheless, her Jamaica launch party saw a bunch of local celebrities and politicians turning out, including Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange.

Shenseea’s album launch party in Miami appears to have been a success, just like her project, “Alpha.”

The release party, which is the second of three being hosted by the artiste to celebrate her album debut, featured appearances from several Hip Hop and R&B stars and some members of her Jamaican management team.

The 25-year-old kicked off the celebration with some of her closest friends and associates enjoying a lavish dinner. Her Jamaican producer Rvssian was posted to her Instagram story posing up with the rest of the crew at the extravagant restaurant.

Taking to her Instagram page, Shenseea shared pictures of her dinner party featuring singer Yung Bleu and Dreezy and members of her international management team, including Wassim Sal Slaiby.

While the dinner appeared to be more subtle, the actual party held at Blackbird Ordinary in Miami seemed extremely vibrant and electrifying as everyone gathered in party mode.

Contrasting the first album launch party in New York, where Shenseea wore a sexy blinged-out set revealing much of her body, the “Trending Gyal” rocked a yellow two-piece cropped-blouse and pants and a visor hat.

Videos emerging on social media show the artiste vibing around Diddy and Mary J Blige. At intervals, she sings to a few of her songs on the album and could be seen rocking to other tracks blasted by system operators Chromatic Live, DJ Don Hot, and Silent Addy.

“Worth It” singer YK Osiris also “pulled up” to the location, according to Shenseea’s Instagram story, and Trina also made an appearance at the event.

While the artiste is probably still recovering from Sunday night’s fun, she took to social media on Monday (March 14) to let fans know that she still has some energy left for the final launch party to be held in Jamaica on Tuesday (March 15).

“Thank you to everyone who came out last night. JAMAICA I’m coming home for ours tomorrow,” she captioned a photo showing the long lines to enter the club for the previous launch party.

Shenseea has been on a roll over the past few weeks, as fans were highly anticipating the album’s arrival and were not disappointed when it dropped on March 11. Hours after its release, the album hit Number 1 on the iTunes Reggae Albums chart.

The top songs to chart include “Henkel Glue,” “Target,” and “Can’t Anymore.”