Sheridan, Afro Caribbean Business Network partner to deliver Black Founders in Clean Technology program

The Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) and Sheridan EDGE Entrepreneurship Hub, with support from the Pilon School of Business and Continuing and Professional Studies (CAPS), have launched a new certificate aimed at supporting Black founders and aspiring founders in the cleantech sector – the first of its kind in Canada.

Black Founders in Cleantech will be delivered in a hybrid format from April 12 to June 14, engaging participants in an Afrocentric and non-traditional approach to learning. Upon completion of the program, participants will have had the opportunity to examine existing business ideas within the cleantech industry, review the market potential of their own start up ideas, craft compelling value propositions and develop connections that sustain continued personal and professional growth.

In-person program components will be hosted at Sheridan’s EDGE Entrepreneurship Hub at the Davis campus in Brampton in a learning environment that aims to honour the personal experiences of students and works to build their business networks through reflective and group coaching activities.

Making connections between the talent in our communities and entrepreneurial pathways is core to EDGE’s mandate,” says Renee Devereaux, Director of Sheridan EDGE. “We’re excited to work with ACBN as we welcome this first cohort of students into our network of purpose-driven entrepreneurs.

The Black Founders in Cleantech program builds upon the ongoing collaborative relationship between educators at Sheridan and ACBN. To date, the partnership has yielded a collaborative research project and continued development of a best practice guide for Black business owners. Sheridan has also co-hosted some of ACBN’s flagship events including the Legacy Symposium and Federal Black Ecosystem Conference.

Ryan Knight, President of ACBN, said: “The Black Founders in Cleantech program collaboration is the first one of its kind in Canada. ACBN has consistently been a leader and trailblazer in the space of collaborations and partnerships to develop innovative programs and services for our members. This program is a prime example of the power of collaboration for transformation and growth.”

Black Founders in Cleantech was developed and will be led by Sheridan professor Shereen Ashman, along with guest speakers who are experienced clean technology entrepreneurs. The program is designed to not just provide theoretical foundations for participants, but also provide learnings from active practitioners who will share real world examples.

“It’s been my honour and joy to develop learning experiences that centre Black identity alongside ancestral principles and practices that value nature, community care and collaborative edge,” said Ashman. “I look forward to playing a supportive role in their entrepreneurial journeys to bring about innovations that are good for people and planet.”

