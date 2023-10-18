Shooting Incident at Conference, St. Andrew; St. John Man Charged for a Series of Damage to Vehicles and Stealing

Shooting Incident at Conference, St. Andrew

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday 19th October 2023, at Conference, St. Andrew, which resulted in one man sustaining injuries.

Preliminary information revealed that there was an altercation between two men that resulted in one of them receiving a gunshot wound.

The victim was subsequently taken to the Princess Alice Hospital for medical attention and was later transferred to the General Hospital where he is admitted as a patient.

Police investigation continue into that matter.

St. John Man Charged for a Series of Damage to Vehicles and Stealing

Cordell Antoine, 36 years old, Labourer of Gouyave Estate, St. John was arrested and charged by members of the Criminal Investigation Department, with four (4) counts of Damage to Property, six (6) counts of Stealing, and one (1) count of Housebreaking.

The charges were laid against Mr. Antoine following investigations into several complaints of Damages to vehicles and Stealing from motor vehicles in St. John and St. Mark within the last month. Additional charges may be preferred against the accused in connection with other complaints.

Mr. Antoine is scheduled to appear before the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday 23rd, 2023.

Consequently, several items were recovered from Mr. Antoine and are in police custody. We therefore invite victims of these incidences to visit the Gouyave Police Station to properly identify their property.