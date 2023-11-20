Shooting Incidents at Hope, St. Andrew and Woburn, St. George

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms two (2) shooting incidents that occurred on Saturday 18th November 2023, at Hope, St. Andrew and on Monday 20th November 2023, at Woburn, St. George, which resulted in two men sustaining injuries.

In relation to the incident at Hope, St. Andrew preliminary information revealed that there was an altercation between two men that resulted in one of them receiving a gunshot wound to his left hand.

The victim was subsequently taken to the Princess Alice Hospital for medical attention where he was treated and released.

In an unrelated incident at Woburn, St. George the victim sustained a minor injury.

Police investigation continue into both matters.