Short-term Courses Offered by the People’s Republic of China

Nutrition and Hotel Management & Vehicle Repair

The Government of Grenada, in collaboration with the Government of China invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to participate in the under-mentioned courses:

Nutrition and Hotel Management – July 3 to 21 in Grenada The objectives of this training course are to strengthen the service quality of Grenada’s tourism and hotel industry, promote the development of Grenada’s national tourism industry and to improve the hotel formats. Vehicle Repair Skills for Grenada – July 5 to 25 in China This practical learning course is aimed at sufficiently equipping participants with an understanding of the working principles and maintenance techniques of automotive engines, electrical systems, transmission systems, driving, steering, and braking systems.

Applicants should be forty-five (45) years and under at the departmental level and fifty (50) years and under at the managerial level. They should also be in good health, as determined by a certified medical practitioner.

Completed and fully endorsed application packages must be submitted to the DPA at [email protected] on or before Friday, June 9, 2023.