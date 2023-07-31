SHORT-TERM COURSES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to participate in the named training programmes sponsored the Government of Grenada and Government of China

Bamboo Development for Grenada – September 6 to 20, 2023 in GrenadaParticipants will be provided with sound knowledge in the identification of bamboo species and breeding, the high value-added processing and utilization of bamboo to replace plastic as well as production techniques for furniture and other building materials.Chinese Martial Arts – October 10 to 30, 2023 in ChinaThe aim is to enable participants to master the style, characteristics, and skills of Chinese martial arts, and to master the training methods of Taiji Boxing of Chen Style and Shaolin martial arts classic routines.Nursing Technology of Maternal Healthcare for Grenada – October 10 – 30, 2023 in GrenadaThe main objective of the training is to improve the overall quality of maternal health care in Grenada. Some of the core content areas include, Pregnancy Hypertension, Pregnancy Health Care and Nutrition, Delivery Room Management among other integral aspects of Maternal Healthcare and Nursing Technology.

Applicants must be under the age of forty-five (45) and in good health as certified by a medical practitioner.

The courses are fully sponsored. Sponsorship overseas includes accommodation, round trip air ticket and a stipend. However, successful applicants must cover all incidentals associated with their travel.

Completed and fully endorsed application package must be submitted to the DPA on email at [email protected] at least one (1) month prior to the commencement date of the training.

NB. Also see list of multilateral courses attached.