Singapore jails OnlyFans creator for defying police order to stay off the site

A Singapore court on Tuesday sentenced an OnlyFans creator to three weeks in prison for breaching a police order to stay off the adult subscription site while he was under investigation for allegedly breaking obscenity laws.

Titus Low, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge and another count of transmitting obscene material for which he was fined 3,000 Singapore dollars (about $2,000), according to court documents. He will begin his jail term on October 26, his lawyer told CNN.

The sale and production of pornographic materials is illegal in Singapore but that has not stopped OnlyFans from building a following in the conservative city state – where watching porn is not against the law but online sites are restricted by state censors.

Low is the first OnlyFans creator to be prosecuted in Singapore. He joined the site famous for its NSFW content in April 2021 and at one point had more than 3,000 paid subscribers to his channel – mostly men.

His bisexual image has challenged taboos in the country, which in August announced it would repeal a colonial-era law that criminalized gay sex.

Police arrested Low in December last year after a man had complained three months earlier that he found an obscene video of the OnlyFans star on his 12-year-old niece’s phone.

Low was later released on bail under the condition that he would not access his OnlyFans account.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors said Low had breached that order and “undermined police investigations to advance his financial interests” on multiple occasions.

Low admitted to the court that he failed to comply with the police order. He told the court he had reached out to OnlyFans to regain access to his account several times because he felt “obligated” to continue providing content to his subscribers.

Defense lawyer Kirpal Singh told CNN that Low’s adult content had been “redistributed without his knowledge, authorization or consent.”

“He has also not been posting on the platform and wants to finally move on from this episode,” Singh said, adding that Low had no plans to appeal.

CNN reached out to OnlyFans for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.

Low told CNN on Wednesday that he was “prepared” to serve prison time. “I plan to meditate a lot and read,” he said. And he also refused to rule out a return to OnlyFans.

“It wouldn’t be fair if the ban stayed. I love what I do and it’s what I’m known for. My nudes are out there already,” he said.

“But that is also the nature of OnlyFans. Creators have little control over our material being leaked or recirculated without our knowledge and that is not something I can control, but I will definitely be more careful going forward.”