Single Window System legislation presented in National Assembly

Black Immigrant Daily News

Housing Minister Collin Croal

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal today presented the Planning and Development Single Window System Bill of 2022 in the National Assembly.

The bill caters for the establishment of a single window electronic processing system to increase business efficiency, as the housing and construction industries are expanding rapidly.

It also seeks to provide for the establishment of the Planning Oversight Committee, to define the functions of the committee, to centralise functions relating to land use preparation and development and for matters associated to it.

Back in October, Minister Croal highlighted that the government acknowledged the increased demands for building permits and other services by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Once the legislation is in place, it will, among other things, standardise application forms and checklists, as well as drastically cut down on the time needed to complete a transaction.

The ministry will also transition from paper-based to computerised records.

The implementation of the single window system forms part of the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment and improve the ease of doing business, through an electrical portal that allows investors to submit planning and building permits, and check the status of the permits from anywhere in the world.

Extensive consultations were also held with the relevant stakeholders including the local Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, heads of service agencies, and regulatory bodies. [DPI]

NewsAmericasNow.com