Six Blue Diamond Resorts Properties Now Open

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 17, 2020: After a temporary three-month closure, six of Blue Diamond Resorts’ luxurious properties in Mexico and Jamaica are now open. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local ministries of health, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Mystique Holbox by Royalton, Royalton Negril Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Negril and Grand Lido Negril were pleased to welcome back guests on July 15th.

In order to keep both guests and staff safe, Blue Diamond Resorts implemented an advanced safety program, approved by the Cristal International Safety Standards. The Safety-Assured Vacations protocols* include new physical distancing guidelines, advanced dining safety standards, amplified staff training programs and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a 360º Clean Approach to sanitizing all resort common areas and Diamond Clean Guest Rooms, where all touchpoints are thoroughly disinfected.

“We are excited to welcome back guests to our award-winning resorts in Cancun, Isla Holbox and Negril. During our temporary closure we worked tirelessly to implement enhanced safety protocols and cleaning measures to prepare our resorts for reopening and assure guests that their health and safety is our number one priority,” commented Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group.

To see a video of the first guests arriving at Royalton Riviera Cancun, please click here.

Guests who book an All-In Luxury vacation to Royalton Riviera Cancun, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril or Hideaway at Royalton Negril by August 31st can take advantage of an exclusive Welcome Back Offer with prices starting at $119 per person per night, up to 2 Kids Stay Free deals at family-friendly resorts, a Flexible Booking Policy and more. Travelers looking for a unique vacation can enjoy an elevated experience at Mystique Holbox by Royalton with a Welcome Back Offer starting at $195 per room, per night, 1 Kid Stays Free deals, complimentary 30-minute kayak rentals, $150 in resort credits and more.

*Click here for a full list of Safety-Assured Vacation protocols

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 47 properties, exceeding 15,500 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity , modern Sports Event Guarantee and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo , while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Cuba and coming soon the spice island of the Caribbean, Grenada. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed , unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

To learn more about Royalton Luxury Resorts, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton.

About Mystique by Royalton

Mystique by Royalton is a boutique-style resort collection that offers personalized experiences in strikingly beautiful places. Contemporary, luxurious and exquisite, Mystique by Royalton are firmly rooted in some of the world’s most vibrant destinations and positioned to attract luxury travelers seeking to explore their surroundings. With two stunning resorts located on Mexico’s Isla Holbox Island and Saint Lucia’s beautiful Rodney Bay, Mystique Holbox by Royalton and Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton are ideal for both families and couples alike, with their upscale amenities, unparalleled service and unique beachfront settings.

To learn more about Mystique by Royalton, please visit www.mystiqueresorts.com.

NewsAmericasNow.com