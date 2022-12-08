Sizzla destroys DJ Khaled plaques, accuses American of insulting him Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Reggae star Sizzla Kalonji destroyed two plaques presented to him in commemoration of American producer DJ Khaled’s Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) platinum certification for the albums ‘Grateful’ and ‘Father of Asahd’, on which the Jamaican is featured.

In an Instagram Live on Thursday morning, which has since been posted to his news feed on the social media platform, Sizzla is seen wrecking and then torching the broken remnants of the plaques.

“You insult me DJ Khaled, man. A weh yuh a do.” Sizzla said.

As he tore a photo of DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, from the plaque certifying double platinum sales of the rapper’s ‘Grateful’ album, and placed it carefully on a wall, he said: “Babies are innocent.”

People in the background chanted, ‘Holy Emmanuel I, King Selassie I’, while the ‘Nah Apologize’ deejay continued to pull the plaque apart.

“Not even mi name mi cyaan see pon this,” Sizzla grumbled.

Someone off camera chimed in: “You need magnifying glass fi see that.”

Sizzla contributed a verse to the ‘I’m So Grateful’ single on the album, ‘Grateful’.

‘Grateful’ is Khaled’s highest career first-week sales to date. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, with 149,000 album-equivalent units, of which 50,000 were pure album sales.

The platinum certification was introduced in 1976 for the sale of one million units for albums and two million for singles. Other Jamaican deejays also received plaques for their contributions to DJ Khaled’s albums, but they have not weighed in on the matter.

“Grateful with no gratitude…a whole heap a years Dada ah buss Khaled,” someone in the background of Sizzla’s Instagram Live said.

Sizzla also destroyed another plaque for the platinum-selling album, ‘Father of Asahd’.

The 15-track project featured Jamaican superstars Buju Banton, Sizzla Kalonji, and Mavado, who teamed up with rapper 070 Shake for ‘Holy Mountain’.

The ‘Solid As a Rock’ artiste removed another image of Asahd from that plaque and placed it beside the first photo of Khaled’s son that he had removed from the other plaque.

Then Sizzla created a pyre, with even the shipping company’s packaging, doused it with a flammable liquid, and torched it.

“Yuh insult the deejay, Khaled!” a man is heard saying off camera.

Sizzla and DJ Khaled have always had a great relationship, and the rapper has visited the deejay at his Judgement Yard base in August Town, St Andrew on several occasions.

On one of his more recent trips to Jamaica, DJ Khaled shared clips on social media of himself connecting with fans and spending time with Buju Banton, Sizzla, Capleton, and Bounty Killer.

Sizzla appeared on ‘These Streets Know My Name’, a posse cut from DJ Khaled’s thirteenth studio album, ‘GOD DID’, which also featured Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer.

Social media users have reacted to Sizzla’s posts.

One said: “This is total madness.”

Others agreed with Sizzla’s actions, with one user writing: “Everyday fire, bun dem fireman. Sizzla nah beg no bwoy nutten…him nah apologize.”

NewsAmericasNow.com