Sizzla “Rise Up” To Grammy Consideration

Conscious dancehall icon Sizzla is thankful for the consideration by the Recording Academy in the running for the 65th Grammy Awards. He could be among the nominees for Best Reggae Album for his latest work, Rise Up. He’ll have to wait until Tuesday, November 15, to know if the album was selected.

The last time he received a nomination was in 2014 for the self-produced album The Messiah. The “Just One of Those Days” artist spoke with STAR about the nomination and what it means to him.

“I would like to say thanks to the Most High Jah Rastafari for his divine inspiration, who had endowed me with the strength, love, life and intelligence in keeping my being wholesome and healthy for me to be able to deliver my messages of love and culture to the people of the world,” he shared.

He also said that he was especially thankful to his fans and those who voted for the album to be nominated, as they have been his die-hard supporters since the very beginning of his career. Sizzla shot to fame in the 90s with his lyrical flow at a time when conscious dancehall was dominating the airwaves throughout the Caribbean region.

Like most hard-working artists, he’s never stopped churning out hits and has well over 50 albums. His most popular albums from which many tracks are still played throughout the Caribbean include Black Woman and Child, Praise Ye Jah, and Good Ways.

This latest project, RISE, has 12 tracks and was produced by his label Kalonji Music Production and Blaqk Sheep Music. It was released on July 22. Sizzla, who was born to devout Rastafarian parents, has definitely stayed true to his beliefs.

He is currently the indigenous president of the Nyabinghi Theocracy Reign government of the Rastafari nation, an ambassador of the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress True Divine Church of Salvation, and an ambassador to Jamaica in black culture, black heritage, and black history.

All of his devotion to his way of life has helped mold most of his albums, including this one as well. He explained that it’s not just for the people of Jamaica that he does music but for all the people around the world who hold steadfast to the Rastafarian way.

The “Good Ways” singer also said that he is encouraged by the fact his music has helped people to feel more connected to Jamaican culture and that the island’s music has continued to flourish in a competitive world market.

“I expect Sizzla to continue in the path of his Majesty, teaching the people of the world through his music and help in advancing the welfare and well-being of a people so poised at getting to the world and having the right things done,” he added.

Sizzla has remained a cornerstone of the conscious dancehall movement in Jamaica and has at least 21 albums that have made it onto Billboard’s Top Reggae Albums music chart.

Sizzla, along with Capleton, Norris Man, Turbulence, Buju Banton, and Anthony B, are credited with leading a movement that saw the reemergence of the Rastafarian way of life through their highly sought-after music.