Skatta Burrell Salutes Beyonce For ‘Coolie Dance Riddim’ Sample On Renaissance Tour

Jamaican dancehall producer Cordel ‘Skatta’ Burrell has revealed that his Coolie Dance Riddim was sampled by Beyoncé in her ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

On Tuesday, the producer shared that he made the Riddim back in 2002 on his MPC2000 while in his friend’s apartment in New York. The Riddim was released in 2003 and included songs like Vybz Kartel’s “Please,” Elephant Man’s “Genie Dance,” Bounty Killer’s “Yuh Gwan,” Kiprich “Dat Man,” Red Rat’s “Round & Round,” “T.O.K.’s “Unknown Language,” Wayne Marshall’s “Fat Infinite,” and Sizzla Kalonji’s “Mama Africa,” among other songs.

The song was eventually sampled in “Move Ya Body” by Nina Sky featuring Jabba in 2004. The song went on to feature on the Top 40 Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and was labeled as the 29th best song of 2004 by Pitchfork.

Skatta revealed that Beyoncé’s song “Move” samples his Riddim. “Great Music can never be silenced. Respect to The Queen of Music @beyonce who chose music I own and created to be a part of Her #RenaissanceWorldTour,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Burrell added, “This adds to the many accolades I continue to garner from My works. I created this beat in 2002 with headphones on My MPC2000 on a NY trip in My Friend @chapschaps living room in Yonkers. #cooliedance.”

Skatta also shared a screenshot of the tracklist from Beyoncé’s album, which credits her song “Move” as containing “elements of Move Ya Body” instead of his Riddim, something that did not escape his fans.

“So yuh neva give Queen Bee permission fi use it ? #cooliedance,” one fan asked.

Others, however, congratulated the producer, including his colleague and artiste Left Side, for making great music.

“Give thanks to Craig Left Side Parks for the big Riddims he contributed to the Projects which you made your own,” one fan said, with Skatta agreeing, “Always haffi hail @leftsideja real Yute wit great talent.”

In a statement to Urban Islandz, Skatta Burrell shared some advice for those in the dancehall music industry looking on and wanting the same success.

“As owner and producer of the Riddim I can only advise upcoming Producers, Artist and Musicians to secure their rights and to create good music and do not align oneself to trends for trends fade over time however good music can never die.”

When ask if Beyonce got approval to use his work, Skatta Burrell says, “It was approved for use from my publisher and we will collect whatever the gains will be so I’m ok with that.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is based on her seventh studio album, Renaissance, released last year after an almost five-year hiatus.

The tour began on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden, and will go on as several “Acts”- the album divided into particular songs she will perform for fans.