Contributor: Kalehia Johnson

Electrician, carpenter and plumber are some of the proud responses to the question “What do you want to become when you grow up?”. In the past the answer to such a question would be loaded with traditional jobs such as doctor, teacher and lawyers. However, things are changing especially with the popular slogan ‘skill is power’ The truth is years ago many professions were not encouraged by some parents but things have changed significantly in some Caribbean nations. People are much more aware of the lucrative nature of the skill industry. Having a skill in this era is highly encouraged and well sought after. The question on many the lips of many persons today is “Can you afford not to have a skill?”

To date there are several areas of skill training that learners can embark on in vocational schools. Vocational schools present school leavers with several options allowing them to compete on the global market. There are many vocational institutions that follow the trends in the market hence they are able to prepare the learners for the sector where the need is so that they will not be training for the areas that are saturated. They conduct the relevant research and feasibility studies to ensure that they steer learners in the right direction. Another added benefit that many persons are discovering is that they do not have to take on the burdens of loans to access these schools which makes it easier for the parents and guardians. Furthermore, many of the skills training agencies take the experience of the learners into consideration when they apply to these programmes. The same is true for cases where prior learning is credited based on the applicant’s qualification. Hence, many vocational training institutions meet the learners where they are at academically.

Grenada has also embarked on promoting skill training through the Grenada National Training Agency with the mission to ‘enhance the employability of the Grenadian Workforce’. Clearly CARICOM is promoting skill training as the need arises across the region. Of course, sectors such as construction continue too boom with the many hotels and other structures being built annually across the region. There is a vast need for skilled workers in the region and several nations are preparing their workforce accordingly.

In Jamaica for example the National Training Agency has made it easier for persons to access skill training by facilitating Levels one to Three courses free of cost to the students. Added to that a meal is often provided and there are even some cases where there is a possibility of receiving a stipend. Therefore, it is safe to say that the administrators realize that there is a strong desire for skills training among the populace and is making it very accessible.

The National Energy Skills Center (NESC) in Trinidad and Tobago is a non-profit institution that prepares individuals for the labour force in the energy and industrial sectors. Similarly, to the other regions their highly skilled graduates are expected to be able to contribute to the economic development of the nation.

There remains a shortage of skilled workers in some areas in the region because sometimes many of these qualified skilled persons migrate to other countries that offer them higher wages and more benefits. The impressive thing is that many Caribbean nations continue to invest in skill training so that their will always be persons to fill their workforce amid the pull factors. So as other industries boom in the region the labour force is being prepared to fill the gaps. Access to skill training has been on the rise in some Caribbean countries which is a positive sign.