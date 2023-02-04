Skillibeng and Nardo Wick Link Up In Gritty “16CHOPPA” Video

Skillibeng and Nardo Wick went hard in “16CHOPPA” and dropped an equally hard accompanying visual.

Urban Islandz first reported that the dancehall deejay and the Jacksonville rapper were spotted shooting a music video in Florida. We also knew that the collaboration would be Skillibeng’s first release since the start of the new year. The E-Syde spitter had a big year last year and has been having an impressive run in dancehall over the past few years, so naturally, we’re all locked in on everything he releases.

The Jenzar-directed cut saw Skillibeng with two weapons riding on a boat through the crocodile-infested waters in Florida. He later linked up with Nardo Wick in a room full of weapons.

“E-Syde drop off a head wid the choppa/ 16 choppa long like quakker/ Portmore run out pon dem wid the bammer/ Head top splatter bwoy face splatter/ Fans know we no fraid a dem likkle man yah,” Skilli rhymes over a trap beat produced by his own EastSyde Records.

Those hip hop and trap fans unfamiliar with dancehall might find the Jamaican artist’s lyrics hard to understand, but if you’re a fan of the culture, then you know this is signature Skillibeng, and it usually results in a hit. His charismatic delivery centered around clever wordplay and a simplistic tone is enough to draw ears to his music. While he may have his fair share of critics of his style of dancehall, Skillibeng continues to grow his fan base at a rapid rate, outpacing his counterparts in the genre.

Nardo Wick also comes through with some fire bars spitting, “Three,?four, five choppas,?six dead opps/ Seven hoes in the room and they all gobble gobble/ Try to set me up, blocka blocka blocka/ Oh I said seven? Add four more blockas.”

Check out the song and music video below, and tell us what you think.