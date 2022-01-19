Skillibeng And Popcaan’s “Pree” Gets Dark Animated Visual: Watch It

Skillibeng and Popcaan drops off a animated music video for “Pree.”

Breaking into the dancehall genre is very competitive but what is probably even more difficult is maintaining appeal. One of the young artists, who seemingly has the formula right, is Skillibeng. He is by far one of the most electric breakout dancehall stars of the modern era of dancehall and has just as much appeal as when he dropped “Brik Pan Brik” back in 2019.

Many believe he has the potential to push dancehall even more globally and join the deejays that are considered great, like Vybz Kartel, Shaggy, and Sean Paul. That’s a remarkable endorsement considering his lyrics and appeal are much grittier than two of those who were listed above.

It’s no wonder they call him The Fresh Prince. He’s also been able to show that he has a great work ethic and has already put out two albums, and that’s just in the past 12 months. The two albums also did relatively well on the Jamaican charts. Those albums were The Prodigy which included 35 tracks, and Crocodile Teeth, which had 12.

To commemorate the celebration of the one-year anniversary of the monster project, Prodigy, which dropped in December 2020, the “Bad Everyday” singer released a video with one of the biggest stars of the dancehall right now, Popcaan. The animated video is for the track that he sang with Popcaan called “Pree”. The video was released on January 17.

In true dancehall fashion, the video is filled with blunt, women, cars, and cash. Set to a frantic beat, it’s easy to see why he chose animated as the direction to go with this one. Skillibeng, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, had a very simple explanation for why he chose that track to celebrate the anniversary of The Prodigy when he spoke with FADER.

“Yuh know me did affi include a track with Popcaan, who has been an inspiration over the years so this track is a general one yuh si, every gyal a pree.”

Check out the video below: