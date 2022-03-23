Skillibeng Gets Rock Star Love From The Ladies In Trinidad Ahead Of Sold-Out Show

Skillibeng gets a lot of love from the ladies in Trinidad ahead of his sold-out show.

The video for the catchy song was filmed in Trinidad recently, and new behind-the-scenes footage shows fans in Trinidad show Skillibeng, plenty love. Several clips have been shared online showing excited fans running out in a large crowd to meet and greet the “Crocodile Teeth” artist.

Born Emwah Warmington, he was recently signed to RCA Records and Eastsyde Records, and “whap whap” is his first release under the label. Fans have been reacting to the song as many made fun of the hook, but the song has a catchy vibe despite the apparent silliness some critics claim it is.

The dancehall deejay was seen in Trinidad recently, and his fans made sure that he knew that he rated and supported him.

Several videos showed the artist being surrounded by fans, especially his female fans, who he stopped to greet and take photos and videos with. In one video, he is seen wearing an elaborate gold chain while a young fan walks up to him and gives him a fist bump.

Other videos also showed the artist posing with a group of sexy ladies.

Meanwhile, the artist was recently seen on a large billboard in Times Square New York as RCA congratulated him for signing to the FCA family.

Skillibeng is also set to attend shows in London and Manchester. The first show, which is already sold out, will take place on April 2 at 02 Forum Kentish Town, London, while the second show on April 5 is set for Manchester, Albert Hall.