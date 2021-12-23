Skillibeng Reflects On A Big Year In Dancehall On His 25th Birthday

On his 25th birthday, Skillibeng is reflecting on perhaps the biggest year of his career.

In celebrating his ‘earth strong’ today, dancehall artiste Skillibeng made a moving video montage of a compilation of his songs on Instagram. He discussed his journey in the music industry. The “Guide Me” entertainer, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, showed his emotions through his post as he said that he has reached a quarter of a century, and although Skilli is grateful for his success so far, there is a lot more that he wishes to accomplish. The St. Thomas deejay also explained why the number ’23’ is so significant to him, aside from December 23rd being his actual birthday.

The “Shell Out” artiste took to social media to reflect on where he is currently along his career path. Although he has been making music since 2015, his real break came two years ago with the mega-hit “Brick Pan Brick,” and he has not looked back since. He has released a steady string of songs that have earned him a reputation as a musical influencer of young Jamaicans in the streets as they relate to his lyrics and his way of breaking down exactly what is happening in communities, both the good and the bad.

In a surprisingly detailed story, Skillibeng shared with fans what was on his mind and the things that hold significance to him at this time.

“A lot of e-syde fans probably don’t know why the number 23 is extra special to me so I’ll let you know why. At the age of 22, I recorded a song named “Feel Good,” and in that song I said ‘just turn 23, Hennessey haffi beat, mi busy a elevate and me clothes dem real, me just waa express how me feel good’. A year later I turned 23 on December the 23rd and songs like ‘Fifty Bag’ and ‘Brick Pan Brick’ started to forward along and my life changed forever. And I’m also celebrating the anniversary of my prodigy mixtapes today,” he wrote.

Honoring the artiste and his music, a fan’s dedicated Instagram account called ‘Crocodile Teeth Entertainment’ has been promoting everything ‘Skilli’ and saluting him and others who like to dance to, share, and enjoy his music. Taking its name from Skillibeng’s album by the same name, the fan page is a series of posts featuring his music, videos, throwback pictures, and things that others have to say about him, including a comment Vybz Kartel had made about Skillibeng having arguably the biggest song for 2020.

Skillibeng and Kartel had collaborated on “Bad Gyal” in 2020. Soaking up the love shown to him from this account, Skillibeng has, in turn, been re-posting a lot of stuff from this page onto his own IG story as the content is indeed inspiring. A few of the highlights include clips of various artistes freestyling and partying to “Crocodile Teeth,” both the original and the remix with Nicki Minaj.

Further expressing his gratitude to those who had believed in him and supported his musical effort over the years, the St. Thomas native went hard in sharing to fans and well-wishers what it all meant to him. “I’m thanking everyone who has been on my journey with me. E-syde now and forever more! Today I turn 25, a quarter of a hundred percent. This also shows how much work I have left to be done. This is just the beginning of what is known as history. More proficiency on its way!” he added.

Happy 25th birthday Skillibeng!