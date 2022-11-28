Small craft Advisory for above normal sea swells for four days Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a small craft advisory alert to protect swimmers, small craft operators and other beachgoers.

The alert message is valid from 12 pm Sunday, November 27, 2022 and will be terminated at 6 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A small-craft advisory is issued when sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) are forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

The notice has indicated that moderate to rough northerly swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) in open water are expected across the eastern coast of Barbados. However, with the northerly swell direction above normal seas are likely across some northern and western coasts.

Advice

All marine craft operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities along the coast and near shore of this zone, due to the imminent marine threat:

Large open water northerly swells can be hazardous to some vessels

Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells.

NewsAmericasNow.com